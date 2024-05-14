Previous
Kitty in the sunshine by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1230

Kitty in the sunshine

I think this is going to be a very rare site this summer. Hey ho, the wind and the rain, the rain it rains most everyday.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene. You seem to be getting our rain, our ground is still bone dry.
May 14th, 2024  
