Last shot from Falmouth Shanty Festival..... honest..... by swillinbillyflynn
Last shot from Falmouth Shanty Festival..... honest.....

Me trying to tell the audience, we would love to to do a fourth encore..... but we were already 20 minutes over the 11pm cut off time for the venue and they were threatening to turn the power off. 😁

I'm Still ploughing through the hundreds of photos people took of us last weekend in Falmouth.

It was such a great weekend..... we are all still buzzing from it.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

ace
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhhh......*swoon* XX
June 23rd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
GO-Pirates-GO :)
June 23rd, 2024  
