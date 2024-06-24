Previous
The secret lives of mannequins #63 by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1271

The rise of the fashion bots..... look out, they are coming for you.......

Where's Arnie when you need him. 🤖
Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Photo Details

Diana ace
You've got good taste, I like them all ;-)
June 26th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Love those frocks too..........
June 26th, 2024  
