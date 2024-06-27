Previous
Emily by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1274

Emily

In the middle of our garden pond, there is a small island, inhabited by Emily Bronte-saurous.

Along with lots of newts and the odd toad. It's like a miniature Jurassic Park in there. 🦕🦖🐸😁
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

