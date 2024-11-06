Previous
And the reds have it............. by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1390

And the reds have it.............

To all my American friends, I really hope the next four years don't turn out to be too terrible for you.

But there is always a silver lining........ At least he won't be able to stand again next time.

At least as long as he doesn't start rewriting your constitution, and you can actually force him out of the Whitehouse in four years time.

Good luck. 😁
6th November 2024

