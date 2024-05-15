Previous
Industrial Heritage by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1231

Industrial Heritage

Old machinery abandoned at the Wheal Martin China Clay Quarry.

With a bit of WD40 I'm sure I could have it up and running in no time.

I often wonder what the problem was with WD39....... or WD1, 2, 3, 4, etc. for that matter

I also have no memory of people ever using E44 cream. 😁
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lol! I ask questions like that too 😅😅. Nice old rust bucket
May 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks good in the sunshine. Apparently when making WD40 it took them 40 attempts to make the right formula according to Google/youtube. Now to look into E45. Maybe that is the amount of scientists it took to make it!
May 15th, 2024  
