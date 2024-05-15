Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1231
Industrial Heritage
Old machinery abandoned at the Wheal Martin China Clay Quarry.
With a bit of WD40 I'm sure I could have it up and running in no time.
I often wonder what the problem was with WD39....... or WD1, 2, 3, 4, etc. for that matter
I also have no memory of people ever using E44 cream. 😁
15th May 2024
15th May 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4006
photos
139
followers
161
following
337% complete
View this month »
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
12th May 2024 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
industrial
,
heritage
,
wd40e45
Casablanca
ace
Lol! I ask questions like that too 😅😅. Nice old rust bucket
May 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks good in the sunshine. Apparently when making WD40 it took them 40 attempts to make the right formula according to Google/youtube. Now to look into E45. Maybe that is the amount of scientists it took to make it!
May 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close