Kitty In Her Canvas Palace by swillinbillyflynn
Kitty In Her Canvas Palace

As we are often performing at weekend festivals and events with the pirate crew, We often find ourselves camping in a field somewhere. The problem with this is that Kitty's idea of being the outdoorsy type is drinking gin on the patio, So I have had to provide all mod cons to get her to even consider camping.

This huge tent has served us well for over ten years now and is nearing the end of it's useful life. It will see us through this years festival season....... but Kitty is considering something more robust and palatial, with wheels, an engine, central heating and a toilet for next year.

And if you are looking for something a bit more controversial, why not take a look at my contribution to this week's @fiveplustwo Philosophy theme. https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2024-05-17

Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh....sounds good to me !
May 16th, 2024  
Dianne ace
@cutekitty yep - A very nice tent but wheels and a more solid structure is quicker to set up…. Trust me, we’ve moved on from pitching tents!
May 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
That sounds fabulous, so many of our friends have changed to wheels too!
May 16th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@cutekitty I love our campervan but it don't have a loo!!!
May 16th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
I'm with @cutekitty all the way, it's all about mod cons and gin!
May 16th, 2024  
