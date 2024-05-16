Kitty In Her Canvas Palace

As we are often performing at weekend festivals and events with the pirate crew, We often find ourselves camping in a field somewhere. The problem with this is that Kitty's idea of being the outdoorsy type is drinking gin on the patio, So I have had to provide all mod cons to get her to even consider camping.
This huge tent has served us well for over ten years now and is nearing the end of it's useful life. It will see us through this years festival season....... but Kitty is considering something more robust and palatial, with wheels, an engine, central heating and a toilet for next year.