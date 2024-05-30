Ready to Rock and Roll

A sneak preview of of the artwork for the new Pirates of St. Piran album, which will be released at midnight on June 8th. It has been a lot of hard work to get here, but it is sounding really good.



We will be releasing our latest single "Powder keg" at the same time.



We are really excited to get it out into the world. I'll post links to a trailer for the album once it is released.