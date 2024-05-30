Sign up
Photo 1246
Ready to Rock and Roll
A sneak preview of of the artwork for the new Pirates of St. Piran album, which will be released at midnight on June 8th. It has been a lot of hard work to get here, but it is sounding really good.
We will be releasing our latest single "Powder keg" at the same time.
We are really excited to get it out into the world. I'll post links to a trailer for the album once it is released.
30th May 2024
Swillin' Billy Fl...
Kitty Hawke
ace
YAY........well done you XX
May 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
That looks amazing, well done! I hope it will be a bestseller!
May 30th, 2024
