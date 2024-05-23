Sign up
Previous
Photo 1239
Vaulted Ceiling
Exeter cathedral.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
5
3
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
4014
photos
138
followers
160
following
339% complete
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
18th May 2024 6:14pm
Tags
cathedral
,
exeter
Kitty Hawke
ace
WOW...just Wow........especially as this was built in 12th C.....
May 23rd, 2024
Dianne
ace
An excellent image.
May 23rd, 2024
vaidas
ace
Nice structure
May 23rd, 2024
moni kozi
This is a surreal realist image. Exquisite!
May 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A beautiful structure.
May 23rd, 2024
