Vaulted Ceiling by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1239

Vaulted Ceiling

Exeter cathedral.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Kitty Hawke ace
WOW...just Wow........especially as this was built in 12th C.....
May 23rd, 2024  
Dianne ace
An excellent image.
May 23rd, 2024  
vaidas ace
Nice structure
May 23rd, 2024  
moni kozi
This is a surreal realist image. Exquisite!
May 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A beautiful structure.
May 23rd, 2024  
