Just look at those pipes............. by swillinbillyflynn
Just look at those pipes.............

The very impressive organ in Exeter Cathedral.

I'd love to have a go on that big boy. 😁
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Nigel Rogers ace
Wow, amazing and so colourful, did you hear it being played?
May 22nd, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@nigelrogers Sadly not. I may have to go back one Sunday morning just to hear it. :)
May 22nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Awesome instrument!
May 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks like a gentle sleeping giant.
May 22nd, 2024  
