Previous
Photo 1238
Just look at those pipes.............
The very impressive organ in Exeter Cathedral.
I'd love to have a go on that big boy. 😁
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
4
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
4013
photos
138
followers
160
following
339% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
18th May 2024 6:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pipes
,
organ
,
exeter
Nigel Rogers
ace
Wow, amazing and so colourful, did you hear it being played?
May 22nd, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@nigelrogers
Sadly not. I may have to go back one Sunday morning just to hear it. :)
May 22nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Awesome instrument!
May 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks like a gentle sleeping giant.
May 22nd, 2024
