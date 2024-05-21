Sign up
Previous
Photo 1237
My little "helper"
Just sorting out some set lists for the two gigs we will doing at the weekend. Lia decided to lend us a helping paw. Dear of her. It's nice that she takes a keen interest in our musical exploits. :)
21st May 2024
21st May 24
4
2
Embed Code
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
4012
photos
138
followers
160
following
338% complete
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
20th May 2024 11:46am
Tags
set
,
cat
,
list
,
helper
,
lia
Kitty Hawke
ace
Awww..............such a helpful little one......
May 21st, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful kitkat with pawpose 😊
May 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Feline the musical vibe.
May 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
How cute she is, just glad she is not close to the drunken sailor ;-)
May 21st, 2024
