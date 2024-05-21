Previous
My little "helper" by swillinbillyflynn
My little "helper"

Just sorting out some set lists for the two gigs we will doing at the weekend. Lia decided to lend us a helping paw. Dear of her. It's nice that she takes a keen interest in our musical exploits. :)
Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Kitty Hawke ace
Awww..............such a helpful little one......
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful kitkat with pawpose 😊
Susan Wakely ace
Feline the musical vibe.
Diana ace
How cute she is, just glad she is not close to the drunken sailor ;-)
