Photo 1226
The after party
Just after our main stage gig on Sunday, at Brixham Pirate festival, we found a good spot next to the rum bar, to watch the other bands.
Kitty, Me, Hazel (Kitty's daughter) and our dear friend Jonathan Eagles, Who still rocks the house at the grand old age of 83.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
Tags
hazel
,
pirates
,
rum
,
brixham
