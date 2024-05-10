Previous
The after party by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1226

The after party

Just after our main stage gig on Sunday, at Brixham Pirate festival, we found a good spot next to the rum bar, to watch the other bands.

Kitty, Me, Hazel (Kitty's daughter) and our dear friend Jonathan Eagles, Who still rocks the house at the grand old age of 83.
