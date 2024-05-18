Previous
Next
Multicultural by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1234

Multicultural

Not sure who thought that USA Kebabs would sell well in Penzance. Not even sure what I would expect to find in a USA kebab...... A cheeseburger in pitta bread maybe...... I wasn't willing to risk it. 😁
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise