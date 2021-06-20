Previous
On the beach by swillinbillyflynn
171 / 365

On the beach

I'm not a great sun lover. Having Irish origins, if I spend too long in the sun, I go red, I burn, I blister, I peel and then go white again. Lots of pain for no gain. I'm happy here in my cave when the sun is blazing.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

@swillinbillyflynn
Have returned in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here are my...
Dianne
A very cool image and cool location so you don’t get your delicate skin exposed!!
June 20th, 2021  
