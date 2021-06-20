Sign up
On the beach
I'm not a great sun lover. Having Irish origins, if I spend too long in the sun, I go red, I burn, I blister, I peel and then go white again. Lots of pain for no gain. I'm happy here in my cave when the sun is blazing.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Have returned in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here are my...
2936
photos
145
followers
155
following
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
18th June 2021 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sun
,
beach
,
cave
Dianne
A very cool image and cool location so you don’t get your delicate skin exposed!!
June 20th, 2021
