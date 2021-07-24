Previous
Mai Thai by swillinbillyflynn
205 / 365

Mai Thai

This Thai restaurant in Truro has the most amazing entrance. Very enticing. :)
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Kitty Hawke ace
Such an interesting entrance.....
July 24th, 2021  
