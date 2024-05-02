A pirates life for me

We are off to Brixham in the morning for the legendary Brixham Pirate Festival. Three days of rumbustification and pirate shenanigans.



We are performing on the main stage on Saturday at 11.45 pm and Sunday at 2.45pm. If anybody is in the area. We would love to see you.



This is one of our favourite events of the year as the small fishing port is swamped with thousands of pirates for three days, in full pirate costume. Great bands, battle re-enactments on the Golden hind, stalls and a fantastic atmosphere.



Well worth a look if you are in the area. A fantastic photo opportunity for 365ers. 😁



We are camping for 3 nights so will be off the air for a while but will be back on Tuesday hopefully with some great shots of the event.