Yaaaaaaaay some sunshine at last

Same cat, same cushion, much better weather. Princess Lia doesn't venture far from her window seat, whatever the weather.



Just as well the weather is improving as we are camping for four days in Brixham at the weekend. We are performing with the pirate crew, at the Brixham pirate festival this weekend. Main stage slots on both Saturday at 11.45am and Sunday at 2.45pm. Let's hope the sunshine lasts.