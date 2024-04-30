Previous
Just another rainy day in Cornwall by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1216

Just another rainy day in Cornwall

I think Princess Lia has the right idea. We might just go back to bed.

I might also slip a dried pea under her cushion and see if she notices.😁
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Dear little face.....
April 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
She is just delicious
April 30th, 2024  
