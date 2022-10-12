Sign up
Photo 650
Lily Pads
I love the Heligan jungle gardens. They look so primordial. I always expect to see dinosaurs to pop their heads through the undergrowth. :)
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
lily
pads
