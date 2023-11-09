Sign up
Photo 1043
I seem to have a new musical instrument.....
Kitty says it sounds like a load of caterwauling to her.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
7th November 2023 5:02pm
Tags
cat
,
flight
,
case
,
instrument
borof
ace
She must have found a comfortable place for herself.
November 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks purrrrfectly tuned to me.
November 9th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh no, she offering you some cat-gut!
November 9th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Haha, nice!
November 9th, 2023
moni kozi
heheee.... brilliant!!!!
November 9th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
There isn't a box, drawer or even a guitar case that a cat won't try! Great shot! 😄
November 9th, 2023
