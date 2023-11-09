Previous
I seem to have a new musical instrument..... by swillinbillyflynn
I seem to have a new musical instrument.....

Kitty says it sounds like a load of caterwauling to her.
borof
She must have found a comfortable place for herself.
November 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Looks purrrrfectly tuned to me.
November 9th, 2023  
JackieR
Oh no, she offering you some cat-gut!
November 9th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Haha, nice!
November 9th, 2023  
moni kozi
heheee.... brilliant!!!!
November 9th, 2023  
Korcsog Károly
There isn't a box, drawer or even a guitar case that a cat won't try! Great shot! 😄
November 9th, 2023  
