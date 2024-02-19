Sign up
Previous
Photo 1145
Horoscope
Do you believe that the stars affect our lives. No one can deny the effects that the sun has on us every day.The moon can move great oceans and turn the tides. And the human body is mostly water.
So why would you doubt that Venus and Mars can have an effect on us?
I must admit that I don't actually believe that Mercury going into retrograde is going to do me much harm. But you never know..............
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Tags
horoscope
Casablanca
ace
Nah, don’t believe any of it for one second but you did compose a well photographed image 😁 Hope you are feeling better from that ghastly plague now?
February 19th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful image
February 19th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Beautifully composed and written.
February 19th, 2024
