Horoscope by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1145

Horoscope

Do you believe that the stars affect our lives. No one can deny the effects that the sun has on us every day.The moon can move great oceans and turn the tides. And the human body is mostly water.

So why would you doubt that Venus and Mars can have an effect on us?

I must admit that I don't actually believe that Mercury going into retrograde is going to do me much harm. But you never know..............

19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nah, don’t believe any of it for one second but you did compose a well photographed image 😁 Hope you are feeling better from that ghastly plague now?
February 19th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful image
February 19th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Beautifully composed and written.
February 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
