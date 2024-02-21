Previous
Good news....... and bad news.............
Good news....... and bad news.............

Good news - Tested negative for Covid this morning. Yaaaaaaaaaaaay...... Given that Kitty went down with it on the 1st of Feb, and I started testing positive on the first day she tested negative, We have been in quarantine for 20 days now. So finally we can actually go out and start meeting people again. Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay.

Bad news - It is absolutely pissing down and blowing a hoolie outside. Oh deep joy. But bugger that, we are going out anyway. 😁
Casablanca ace
Happy looking cat 🐾
I have Covid currently so I am delighted you are liberated! Apart from feeling horrible, it is the isolation that is a pain. Go party! Once the rain stops….
February 21st, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@casablanca Get well soon. 🤗
February 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot to celebrate your covid free time with ;-)
February 21st, 2024  
JackieR ace
You've passed it on to @casablanca , that's how friendly this site is!!

Enjoy walking in the rain 😄🌧️
February 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh I would love to live somewhere with a bay window and this one is so attractive.
February 21st, 2024  
