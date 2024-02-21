Good news....... and bad news.............

Good news - Tested negative for Covid this morning. Yaaaaaaaaaaaay...... Given that Kitty went down with it on the 1st of Feb, and I started testing positive on the first day she tested negative, We have been in quarantine for 20 days now. So finally we can actually go out and start meeting people again. Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay.



Bad news - It is absolutely pissing down and blowing a hoolie outside. Oh deep joy. But bugger that, we are going out anyway. 😁