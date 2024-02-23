Keep ticking

The ticking clock,

It ticks, it tocks.

Ticks every box

But a ticking clock

Is just a box

Unwindding



The hour glass

Lets each grain pass

Until you stand

knee deep in sand

It’s quicksand and

you’re sinking



And you are like

That ticking clock

You tick, you tock

Think outside the box

That’s what makes you tick

Aspiring



When your spring

Was tightly wound

You talked the torque

And walked the walk

Unending, uncaring

Untiring



But now that spring

Has given in

There's no retreat

Can’t keep the beat

For your own swansong

Declining



And now your ticks

Have Ceased to tock

You’re an empty box

And your clock has stopped

Unticked,

untocked

Unmoving

