Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Previous
Photo 1149
Keep ticking
The ticking clock,
It ticks, it tocks.
Ticks every box
But a ticking clock
Is just a box
Unwindding
The hour glass
Lets each grain pass
Until you stand
knee deep in sand
It’s quicksand and
you’re sinking
And you are like
That ticking clock
You tick, you tock
Think outside the box
That’s what makes you tick
Aspiring
When your spring
Was tightly wound
You talked the torque
And walked the walk
Unending, uncaring
Untiring
But now that spring
Has given in
There's no retreat
Can’t keep the beat
For your own swansong
Declining
And now your ticks
Have Ceased to tock
You’re an empty box
And your clock has stopped
Unticked,
untocked
Unmoving
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
1
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3924
photos
140
followers
161
following
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
time
,
clock
,
watch
,
poem
,
tick
,
tock
JackieR
ace
Are you the author/ composer? Fab fav for words and gorgeous photo
February 23rd, 2024
