Keep ticking by swillinbillyflynn
Keep ticking

The ticking clock,
It ticks, it tocks.
Ticks every box
But a ticking clock
Is just a box
Unwindding

The hour glass
Lets each grain pass
Until you stand
knee deep in sand
It’s quicksand and
you’re sinking

And you are like
That ticking clock
You tick, you tock
Think outside the box
That’s what makes you tick
Aspiring

When your spring
Was tightly wound
You talked the torque
And walked the walk
Unending, uncaring
Untiring

But now that spring
Has given in
There's no retreat
Can’t keep the beat
For your own swansong
Declining

And now your ticks
Have Ceased to tock
You’re an empty box
And your clock has stopped
Unticked,
untocked
Unmoving
JackieR ace
Are you the author/ composer? Fab fav for words and gorgeous photo
February 23rd, 2024  
