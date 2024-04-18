Previous
Would you like an adventure? by swillinbillyflynn
Would you like an adventure?

Or shall we have a nice cup of tea first?

Found these fabulous Alice in Wonderland greeting cards in a local shop, couldn't resist them so they are now framed and hanging on my kitchen wall.
Kitty Hawke ace
Love that 'CheshireCat'.....
April 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
They are fabulous, for a moment I thought the top right was Kitty :-)
April 18th, 2024  
