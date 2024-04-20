Previous
It always amuses me, the names people give their shops by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1206

It always amuses me, the names people give their shops

With this one it left me wondering what were they thinking....... and what exactly is beyond BOO.....

The best I can come up with is

Boo Hoo

Boo Hiss

Boo Boopy Doo

Boo Herwerdine ( A great singer songwriter)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEdOrIlnUPA

Boo! AAAAGH!

Non of which seem appropriate for a shop name.

Any ideas? 😁





20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Susan Wakely ace
Haha. It’s the TY beanie toy and beyond shop.
April 20th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Betty Boo(p) owns it??
April 20th, 2024  
