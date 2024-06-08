The calm before the storm

Breakfast and a nice cup of tea in Tesco this morning, before we buy gallons of alcoholic beverages, and heaps of food ready for the new Pirates of St. Piran album launch party this evening. 26 pirates and their partners along with a few friends.



These events tend to get a bit messy, so I hope I'll see you all some time tomorrow, if me and my poor liver survive the night.



But..... the good news is that from one minute to midnight tonight...... The album will be available to stream, or download from all the usual places.And the CD versions will be available from eBay or direct from Planet La La Music - rose@planetlala.co.uk or call on 01726 74650.



All proceeds from this album will go to local charities. 😁