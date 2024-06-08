Previous
The calm before the storm by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1255

The calm before the storm

Breakfast and a nice cup of tea in Tesco this morning, before we buy gallons of alcoholic beverages, and heaps of food ready for the new Pirates of St. Piran album launch party this evening. 26 pirates and their partners along with a few friends.

These events tend to get a bit messy, so I hope I'll see you all some time tomorrow, if me and my poor liver survive the night.

But..... the good news is that from one minute to midnight tonight...... The album will be available to stream, or download from all the usual places.And the CD versions will be available from eBay or direct from Planet La La Music - rose@planetlala.co.uk or call on 01726 74650.

All proceeds from this album will go to local charities. 😁
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Excellent
June 8th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Kitty always looks so angelic. Congratulations on the release. Dandelion tea is "suppose" to help heal the liver and kidneys. Enjoy your weekend.
June 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise