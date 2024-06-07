Previous
Next
Not just A Cafe............. by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1254

Not just A Cafe.............

But The Cafe.

Quite a claim for Tesco to make...... I must admit, their chorizo breakfast eggs are really rather nice. 😁
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise