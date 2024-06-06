Previous
Princes Lia's exercise regime......

Stand...... Stretch..... and relax. 😁

How do cats stay so slim, fit and agile on so little exercise. @cutekitty is just the same, but then I'm convinced she is part cat.

Whereas.............. I'd have to go to the gym and work out every day for a month to lose half a pound.

And while you here, why don't you pop over to @fiveplustwo and have look at what we have been up to this week. https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2024-06-07
Diana ace
A fabulous collage of the Princess, I love her throne and the typical cat behaviour.
June 6th, 2024  
