Photo 1253
Princes Lia's exercise regime......
Stand...... Stretch..... and relax. 😁
How do cats stay so slim, fit and agile on so little exercise.
@cutekitty
is just the same, but then I'm convinced she is part cat.
Whereas.............. I'd have to go to the gym and work out every day for a month to lose half a pound.
And while you here, why don't you pop over to
@fiveplustwo
and have look at what we have been up to this week.
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2024-06-07
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
4029
photos
139
followers
161
following
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
cat
kitty
exercise
stretch
lia
princes
Diana
ace
A fabulous collage of the Princess, I love her throne and the typical cat behaviour.
June 6th, 2024
