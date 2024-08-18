Previous
Who's Absent? by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1326

Who's Absent?

I'm guessing, but it's probably Ken.

More vintage and retro shop madness. 😁
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Casablanca ace
LOL!! I couldn't stand Barbie or Ken. I was a Sindy doll gal
August 18th, 2024  
