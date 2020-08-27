Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
149 / 365
IMG_6050wm
Love abandoned but not entirely forgotten structures with so many stories to tell if only they could talk......
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Salt Water Woman
@swwoman
Have been taking "pictures" all my life but decided, when we retired 5 years ago, to up the game and actually become a photographer.. ...
149
photos
8
followers
12
following
40% complete
View this month »
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
17th September 2019 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
abandoned
,
historical
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close