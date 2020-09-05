Previous
1F8A4896 by swwoman
150 / 365

1F8A4896

We were so excited to participate in the Trump boat parade but mother nature cut it short with a decent downpour... fun while it lasted
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Salt Water Woman

@swwoman
Have been taking "pictures" all my life but decided, when we retired 5 years ago, to up the game and actually become a photographer.. ...
41% complete

