Sun Sets Over Lake Michigan

After a rainy day on Beaver Island, early evening the sun came out and we had a beautiful day.

After tripping on a rock hiking in Oregon, spraining my wrist and banging up my knee, I'm learning all the frustrations of not being able to play golf or pickleball, plant herbs, knead bread, lift my camera with birding lens on it, etc. A very frustrating 2 weeks as I thought I'd be fine by now.