Previous
Next
02-18 - Cristal ball by talmon
50 / 365

02-18 - Cristal ball

Intentional imperfections in a glass ball. Converted in B&W and Duotone.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
February 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise