Previous
Next
02-28 - Espresso by talmon
60 / 365

02-28 - Espresso

The weekly challenge of Nicole S. Young (Nicolesy) is patterns. This is my entry. Don't the front row black cups look like seals?
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise