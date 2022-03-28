Sign up
88 / 365
03-28 - Three, five, nine or one
Three edges and vertices, five triangles, nine matches, one match on its edge, not flat.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Album
365
Taken
28th March 2022 1:26pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#number
