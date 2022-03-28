Previous
03-28 - Three, five, nine or one by talmon
88 / 365

03-28 - Three, five, nine or one

Three edges and vertices, five triangles, nine matches, one match on its edge, not flat.
28th March 2022

Jan Talmon

