04-10 - Asperges by talmon
101 / 365

04-10 - Asperges

The first time in 2022 we had our favorite dish. Asparagus fresh from the farmer.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details

