102 / 365
04-11 - LoaF
10 days ago I started with this small project to take a photo of the same tulip with the same position of my camera (on a tripod). Had to recompose on day 9 and 10 to have the tulip in view. The last photo was taken today.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
#tulip
