04-11 - LoaF by talmon
102 / 365

04-11 - LoaF

10 days ago I started with this small project to take a photo of the same tulip with the same position of my camera (on a tripod). Had to recompose on day 9 and 10 to have the tulip in view. The last photo was taken today.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
27% complete

