107 / 365
04-16 - ready for summer storage
With spring coming, these are ready to go to the storage and be retrieved in autumn. My wife couldn't decide on the color, so she decided to buy three 😂.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
#clothing
