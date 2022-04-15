Previous
04-15 - Adjustment screw by talmon
04-15 - Adjustment screw

Another close-up shot of the same machine as yesterday. I like the texture on the screw in comparison with the other textures. I also like the different tones.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details

