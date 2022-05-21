Previous
05-21 - Entrance Sportpark by talmon
05-21 - Entrance Sportpark

Entrance of the now defunct sportpark in our village. The soccer club merged with a neighbor village club. Now the community is involved in the future development of this area. An option considered are tiny temporary house for refugees.
21st May 2022

Jan Talmon

