142 / 365
05-21 - Entrance Sportpark
Entrance of the now defunct sportpark in our village. The soccer club merged with a neighbor village club. Now the community is involved in the future development of this area. An option considered are tiny temporary house for refugees.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
sportpark
