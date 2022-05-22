Previous
05-22 - Picnic table by talmon
143 / 365

05-22 - Picnic table

Just saw this on our walk today. A picnic table for gnomes. 15-20 cm heigh.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
