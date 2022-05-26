Sign up
05-26 - Tomatos
Before and after 1&1/4 hour in the oven at 120˚C. Nice with mozzarella, basil and olive oil. The greens are thyme leaves.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
ovendriedtomatos
Peter Dulis
ace
yum - well presented :)
May 26th, 2022
