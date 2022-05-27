Sign up
148 / 365
05-27 - Phlomis
We have several in our garden. They bloom not very long, but have interesting seeds later in the year
27th May 2022
27th May 22
0
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
flower
flower
