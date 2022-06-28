Previous
06-28 - B-day by talmon
180 / 365

06-28 - B-day

We have quite some lavender in the garden. It is really bee-time, also some butterflies.
Jan Talmon

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Sweet bee :)
June 28th, 2022  
