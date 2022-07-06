Sign up
188 / 365
07-06 - Grocery store Vlodrop
During daytime, the parking lot is 50-50 filled with Dutch and German cars.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
0
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
grocerystore
365 Project
close