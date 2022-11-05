11-05 - Nostalgia 4

I started running by the end of 2000. Left the chip of my first marathon in NYC. That was shortly after 9/11. On the right the chip of the marathon I have a hate-love relation with. It has only a few hundred participants. I started 4 times and finished 3 times (the other I quoted after about a half marathon). It is very nice with fun signs along the road in a very nice park near Nashville. It is a kind of figure of 8 that you run in both directions. Why the hate?? It has 3500 feet of elevation to conquer. Half-way the steepest slope there is a sign that states "This is not a hill". You can select your own BIB number (when that is still available) and keep it for life. The organizer runs with -1. There is participant that has 3.14. Some have crazy large numbers. I had selected i (the imaginary number). Tomorrow is the next Monkey.