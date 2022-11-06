Sign up
311 / 365
11-06 - Nostalgia 5
My late mother-in-law loved to go to bingo nights (Kienen in Brabant). She used 1 cent coins to cover the numbers drawn. She had a few hundred of them. We sorted them by year and I found about 20 minted in 1948, the year I was born.
