Previous
Next
11-06 - Nostalgia 5 by talmon
311 / 365

11-06 - Nostalgia 5

My late mother-in-law loved to go to bingo nights (Kienen in Brabant). She used 1 cent coins to cover the numbers drawn. She had a few hundred of them. We sorted them by year and I found about 20 minted in 1948, the year I was born.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise