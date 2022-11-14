Sign up
319 / 365
11-14 - Scanning
Quite some scanning of old negatives to do. B&W is much better than color.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
14th November 2022 5:42pm
scanning
Mags
ace
Oh! I do agree. There's nothing like a balanced black and white image. =)
November 15th, 2022
Agnes
ace
Sometimes I like B&W but not always
November 15th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
November 15th, 2022
