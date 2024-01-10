Previous
Next
01-10 - Shadows by talmon
Photo 617

01-10 - Shadows

At our photography class, we got the assignment to play with shadows (not silhouettes).
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice one
January 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Well done!
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise