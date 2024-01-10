Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 617
01-10 - Shadows
At our photography class, we got the assignment to play with shadows (not silhouettes).
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
762
photos
26
followers
33
following
169% complete
View this month »
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
Latest from all albums
613
127
614
615
616
617
128
618
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
10th January 2024 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
January 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Well done!
January 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close