Previous
01-09 - Steinerlights by talmon
Photo 616

01-09 - Steinerlights

A light show with various fixed objects and a few video projections with music. This was a projection in an empty swimming pool. This is a shot with a 20 second exposure.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise